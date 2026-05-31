MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,428 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 1,470,001 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Intel were worth $57,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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