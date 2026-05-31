MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. CICC Research increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,149.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,009.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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