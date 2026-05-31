MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 3,394.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,420 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $374.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here