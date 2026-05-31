MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 752.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,783 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $258.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $280.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $249.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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