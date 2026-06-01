MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $12.73 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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