MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $18.52 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 489.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,278 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Boeing were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

More Boeing News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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