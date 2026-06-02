MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 29.1% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $147.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $220,269.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,927,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,456,986.13. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,848 shares of company stock worth $19,446,115. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.69.

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Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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