MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,255 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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