MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $23.47 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 3,465.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,283 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 357,953 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,661,867.52. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,302 shares of company stock worth $49,186,035. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Microchip Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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