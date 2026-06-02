MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $480,332,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $19,301,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 968,723 shares of company stock valued at $130,478,651. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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