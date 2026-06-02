MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.11 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,243 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in General Motors were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

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Trending Headlines about General Motors

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,567 shares of company stock worth $45,602,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7%

General Motors stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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