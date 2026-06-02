MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $600.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.42 and a 200-day moving average of $744.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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