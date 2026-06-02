MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.47 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock worth $4,160,529,000 after acquiring an additional 909,125 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,955,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,867,615 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,371,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.94.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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