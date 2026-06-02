MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%

LMT opened at $517.53 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.23 and a 200-day moving average of $559.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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