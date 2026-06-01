MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $4.15 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in McKesson were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,447,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,768.10. This represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. William Blair began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $968.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $741.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $819.93 and a 200-day moving average of $852.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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