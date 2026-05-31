MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $44.76 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 2,947.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 75,924 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $562.67 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $468.50 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $785.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $702.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here