MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $67.95 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 8,075.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,966 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $67,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $658,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after buying an additional 261,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after buying an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,566.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.36 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,829,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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