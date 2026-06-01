MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,027 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in American Express were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,648 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $316.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.70. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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