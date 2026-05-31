MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 80,454 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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