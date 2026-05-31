MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1,096.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,427 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 311,065 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here