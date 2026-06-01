MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,181 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 127,188 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.41 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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