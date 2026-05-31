MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.26% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,857 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $674,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,818,000 after purchasing an additional 871,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,479,482 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Key Arrow Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook across multiple future periods for Arrow Electronics, including FY2026 EPS to $17.19 from $12.49 and FY2027 EPS to $16.22 from $14.58, signaling stronger profit expectations. Arrow Electronics market page

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook across multiple future periods for Arrow Electronics, including FY2026 EPS to $17.19 from $12.49 and FY2027 EPS to $16.22 from $14.58, signaling stronger profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its near-term estimates, lifting Q2 2026 EPS to $4.48, Q1 2027 EPS to $4.12, Q2 2027 EPS to $4.65, and Q3 2026 EPS to $3.25, reflecting confidence in Arrow’s earnings momentum. Arrow Electronics market page

The firm also increased its near-term estimates, lifting Q2 2026 EPS to $4.48, Q1 2027 EPS to $4.12, Q2 2027 EPS to $4.65, and Q3 2026 EPS to $3.25, reflecting confidence in Arrow’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong-Buy rating on Arrow Electronics, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Zacks momentum article

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Arrow Electronics, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks article highlighted Arrow Electronics as a top-ranked momentum stock, which reinforces investor interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Zacks momentum article

One Zacks article highlighted Arrow Electronics as a top-ranked momentum stock, which reinforces investor interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A few longer-term estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q1 2028 EPS to $3.45 from $3.51 and Q4 2027 EPS to $4.24 from $4.25, though these changes were minor. Arrow Electronics market page

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $214.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $224.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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