MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. $ATI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $31,789,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.20% of ATI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $198,787,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $136,923,000 after buying an additional 702,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Up 2.9%

ATI stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $177.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. ATI's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,647.23. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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