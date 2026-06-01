MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. $KBR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 228,700 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.18% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in KBR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 97.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,715.66. The trade was a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

Positive Sentiment: KBR said NorSAF selected its proprietary PureSAF® technology for what is set to become the largest SAF and e-SAF production plant in Northern Europe. The deal gives KBR exposure to a major clean-fuels project and could support future licensing revenue if the project advances as planned. Article Title

KBR said NorSAF selected its proprietary PureSAF® technology for what is set to become the largest SAF and e-SAF production plant in Northern Europe. The deal gives KBR exposure to a major clean-fuels project and could support future licensing revenue if the project advances as planned. Positive Sentiment: Investors may see the NorSAF award as validation of KBR’s PureSAF platform, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the growing sustainable aviation fuel market and creating a more visible growth driver. Article Title

Investors may see the NorSAF award as validation of KBR’s PureSAF platform, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the growing sustainable aviation fuel market and creating a more visible growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several earnings estimates for KBR, including Q2 2026 and FY2026, while maintaining a Hold rating. That suggests some near-term pressure on earnings expectations, but the changes were modest and did not change the overall stance on the stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $34.99 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report).

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