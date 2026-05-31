MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 112,945 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 556.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,243 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,945 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $41,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day moving average of $305.69. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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