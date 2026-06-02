MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 11,793 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,244 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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