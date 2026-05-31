MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 311,740 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 2,266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,495 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 311,740 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,696,716,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,846,231 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $771,949,000 after buying an additional 167,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $412,045,000 after buying an additional 900,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,241,267 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $200,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Key Headlines Impacting Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for OXY , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Article

Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage comparing OXY with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Article

Analyst-focused coverage comparing with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on OXY is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Article

Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Energy stocks were also under pressure in broader trading, which can drag on Occidental Petroleum even when company-specific news is constructive. Article

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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