MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 7,151 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $202.77 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $207.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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