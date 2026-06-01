MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 95,736 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 394.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,013 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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