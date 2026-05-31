MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 226,000 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $30,560,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.24% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the construction company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,556 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,208 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TOL opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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