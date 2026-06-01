MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 68,619 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 768,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,519,000 after acquiring an additional 368,753 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,405,000. Finally, Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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