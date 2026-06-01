MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,259.32 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,284.16.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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