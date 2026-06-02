MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Maseco LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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