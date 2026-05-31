MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,883 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company's stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,925 shares of the company's stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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