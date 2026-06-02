MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $402.69 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $345.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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