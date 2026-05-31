MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 293,539 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 293,539 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 61,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 631,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE PG opened at $143.60 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.89. The stock has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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