MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 58,888 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 58,888 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,075,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

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Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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