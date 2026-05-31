MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $31.61 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,611,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.19% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,955,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 3,467.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,924 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $78,222,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,312,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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