Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $71,997,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,732.7% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 979.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $558.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.53 and a 200-day moving average of $587.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.58 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $674.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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