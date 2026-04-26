Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 1,146.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,539,158 shares of the company's stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,648 shares of the company's stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here