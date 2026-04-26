Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $244,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.43 and a 200-day moving average of $261.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.76 and a 1-year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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