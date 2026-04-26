Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $3.32 Million in State Street Corporation $STT

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,465 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $324,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 261.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $141,277,000 after buying an additional 880,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,646 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $318,754,000 after buying an additional 738,456 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $62,092,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 157.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 863,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $100,194,000 after buying an additional 528,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded State Street from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,600.58. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,711 shares of company stock worth $3,933,032 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $156.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.State Street's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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