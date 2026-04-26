Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $3.44 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,124 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 108.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,183 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 475,557 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,934 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $366,002,000 after purchasing an additional 413,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Up 1.1%

IQV stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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