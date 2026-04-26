Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,734 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 103,603 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in HP were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in HP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 210,762 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $43,568,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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