Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $224.19 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $255.77. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $222.98 and its 200 day moving average is $198.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Petroleum's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $239.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,058.64. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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