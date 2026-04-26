Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 8,703 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,271 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $351.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.19.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Article Title

AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Article Title

Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Article Title

AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Article Title

Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Article Title

Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Article Title

The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the CRL is tied to manufacturing concerns; while AbbVie noted no additional clinical studies were requested, regulatory manufacturing issues create uncertainty on timing and cost to obtain approval — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Article Title

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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