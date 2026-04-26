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Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Halliburton logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Munich Reinsurance Co purchased a new stake of 126,344 shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in Q4, valued at about $3.6 million, as institutional ownership of the stock sits at 85.23%.
  • Halliburton beat Q1 estimates, reporting $0.55 EPS vs. $0.50 expected and $5.40B in revenue vs. $5.37B, with management citing stronger international demand and tech/offshore wins; analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $40.73.
  • Insiders sold roughly 189,960 shares (~$7.4M) over the past three months, while the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17 (annualized $0.68, yield ~1.7%).
  • Interested in Halliburton? Here are five stocks we like better.

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,344 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Halliburton reported EPS above consensus and revenue slightly ahead, with stronger international demand across Latin America, Europe and Africa — the primary driver cited by management for improved sentiment. Why HAL Stock Is Up Today
  • Positive Sentiment: Management highlights tech and offshore wins that helped offset turbulence, reinforcing the company’s growth levers outside North America. Halliburton Earnings Call
  • Positive Sentiment: Stronger international activity lifted sector peers and regional contractors (RPC rallied on the read‑through), signaling the beat could translate into broader services demand. RPC Reaction
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises (Citigroup and Argus moved targets higher and maintained buy ratings) provide additional near‑term upside and validation of the company’s outlook. Benzinga PT Raise Argus PT Raise
  • Positive Sentiment: Management and CEO commentary point to a U.S. drilling rebound being in the “early innings,” suggesting improving North American activity could boost domestic revenue later in 2026. CEO Comments
  • Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind — producers and service firms expect crude prices to stay elevated following geopolitical developments, which supports higher activity and pricing for Halliburton’s services. Crude Price Outlook
  • Neutral Sentiment: Index/market positioning: Halliburton gained visibility in Russell 1000 energy reweighting, which can increase passive flows but is a one‑time technical factor. Russell 1000 Spotlight
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: Other energy names (e.g., Liberty Energy) reported solid results — positive for sentiment but not a direct read‑through to Halliburton’s fundamentals. Liberty Energy Q1
  • Neutral Sentiment: Comparative reviews and surveys of Halliburton vs. peers appear, offering varied analyst viewpoints; these are informative but won’t move fundamentals unless tied to new data. Peer Comparisons

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at $479,849.31. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 189,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,724 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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