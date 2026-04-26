Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 506.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Newmont were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Newmont by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on Newmont from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD cut their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here