Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $540.33.

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Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9%

AMP stock opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.37 and a 52 week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 20.57%.The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

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Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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