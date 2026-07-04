Mustard Seed Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,310 Intel Corporation $INTC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,310 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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